State Fair of Texas Announces Additional Livestock Events, Virtual Contests

The State Fair also announced three virtual contests students can do from home

By Avery Dalal

The State Fair of Texas announced additional events to the revised 2020 livestock show schedule on Friday.

The State Fair of Texas on Friday announced additional events to the revised 2020 livestock show schedule.

The revised schedule will include virtual contests and livestock breeding show competitions through a partnership with the Heart O' Texas Livestock Show.

The shows will provide opportunities for students to maintain their eligibility to apply for Big Tex Youth Livestock scholarships to support higher education.

The State Fair also announced three virtual contests — an agri-science fair, public speaking contest and a job interview.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks on the fair's website.

A few shows — youth breeding heifers, youth prospect steers and youth purebred breeding steers and youth purebred breeding gilts — will take place at the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco.

These shows are in addition to market week events, which were announced earlier this month.

The 2020 State Fair of Texas market week will take place from September 23 through October 2 at Fair Park and includes market steer, market barrows, market lambs, market goats, and market broilers.

