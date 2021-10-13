SPCA of Texas to Host Six Free Vaccination Clinics for Cats and Dogs

The SPCA of Texas is hosting a series of six free pet vaccination clinics.

According to the SPCA of Texas, all DAPPv and HCP vaccinations are donated by Petco Love. Three of the clinics are sponsored by Dallas County.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The vaccination clinics are designed to help curb the spread of preventable diseases and illnesses in pets living in Dallas County, the SPCA of Texas said.

The SPCA of Texas said the free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including the SPCA of Texas, for family pets in need.

"Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners," said Karen Froehlich, SPCA of Texas President and CEO. "We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community's pets."

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine, the SPCA of Texas said.

The SPCA of Texas said it aims to vaccinate 200 pets at each event, which will help prevent the spread of disease.

"It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. "It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives. By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease."

Here is a list of the vaccination events hosted by the SPCA of Texas:

Saturday, October 16, sponsored by Dallas County, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., W. Dallas Multi-Purpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX 75212

Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Balch Springs Recreation Center, 4327 Shephard Ln. Balch Springs, TX 75180

Saturday, October 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inspired Vision Compassion Center, 2019 N. Masters Dr., Dallas, TX 75217

Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dallas Youth Sports Complex, 2524 W. Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75233

Saturday, November 13, sponsored by Dallas County, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Garland High School, 310 S. Garland Ave., Garland, TX 75040

Saturday, November 20, sponsored by Dallas County, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dallas College - Cedar Valley, 3030 N. Dallas Ave., Lancaster, TX 75134

HOW: Vaccination clinics are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, the SPCA of Texas said.

Free vaccines and services for dogs include DAPPv, rabies and microchip, while free vaccines and services for cats include FVRCP, rabies and microchip.