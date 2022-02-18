SPCA of Texas Rescues of 133 Birds Used for Cockfighting

The SPCA of Texas said they have been awarded guardianship of 133 birds seized from cockfighting following a court hearing Thursday.

On February 12, the animal organization took custody of the animals, including 123 roosters, eight hens, and two deceased roosters.

Dallas Patrol Officers responded to an anonymous tip regarding a cockfight in progress and upon arriving at the scene, contacted the department’s Animal Cruelty Unit and the SPCA to further investigate and remove the animals.

Officials said the birds were found throughout the property in poor condition along with evidence of cockfighting paraphernalia and gaffs.

Many of the roosters appeared to be lethargic and severely injured with multiple wounds. Other birds were found already deceased, having succumbed to injuries from fighting.

The live animals were transported to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, where they were evaluated by medical staff and cared for until the hearing could take place.

The Dallas PD’s Animal Cruelty Unit will continue the investigation to find the individuals responsible.

According to law officials, cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to use the property for the purpose of cockfighting, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up-to a $10,000 fine.

