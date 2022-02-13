Birds Used for Cockfighting Seized From a Dallas Property: SPCA

The SPCA of Texas and Dallas Police Department say they seized more than 130 birds from a southeast Dallas property used for a cockfight.

Dallas police received an anonymous tip that a cockfight was in progress. After they arrived at the property, patrol officers called DPD's Animal Cruelty Unit to investigate further, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Video and photos released by the SPCA of Texas showed roosters in cages and tied up by one leg throughout the property. Crates for transporting the birds were found along with a shed-type area containing a plywood ring most likely used for cockfights. Cockfighting paraphernalia was also found.

The SPCA of Texas took custody of 123 roosters and eight hens, unfortunately, two roosters were dead.

The animals were taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, where they will be evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a civil custody hearing takes place.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to use property for the purpose of cockfighting, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

In Texas, it is also a Class A misdemeanor to possess, manufacture or sell cockfighting paraphernalia. It's a Class A misdemeanor to own or train a rooster with the intent to fight the bird and a Class C misdemeanor to be a spectator at a cockfight.