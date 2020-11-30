SPCA of Texas Offers 50% Off Adoption Fees This Holiday Season

The SPCA of Texas is encouraging individuals to make a homeless pet's dream come true this holiday season.

All adult animal adoption fees are 50% off at SPCA of Texas locations through the end of the year.

See all pets available for adoption at https://spcafindapet.com/.

To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas has closed its shelters, clinics, mobile adoption, and mobile wellness events to the public until further notice.

The SPCA of Texas is still offering adoptions on an appointment basis. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption, the SPCA said.