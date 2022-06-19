South Korean Pianist is Youngest Winner of Van Cliburn International Competition

At age 18, South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim on Saturday night became the youngest gold medal winner in the 60-year history of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

At an awards ceremony at Bass Performance Hall, the second prize silver medal went to the oldest of the competitors, 31-year-old Russian Anna Geniushene, and the third prize bronze medal to Ukrainian Dmytro Choni, 28.

One of the world’s highest visibility classical music contests, the Cliburn presents cash awards of, respectively, $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 to its three top winners. More valuable almost certainly are guarantees of three years of concert tours and career management. Selections were made by an international jury including prominent concert pianists, with conductor Marin Alsop as chair.