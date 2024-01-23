Son of Netflix's ‘Cheer' coach Monica Aldama charged with child pornography

The 27-year-old son of Cheer coach Monica Aldama is accused of possessing child pornography.

William Austin Aldama was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison, according to Navarro County court records.

Aldama is the son of Monica Aldama, head coach of Texas’ Navarro College cheer team, catapulting to fame in the hit Netflix documentary. She announced her retirement in the fall after about 28 years.

His bond was set at $20,000 for each of his charges, court records show. He was freed on a personal recognizance bond, which allows a defendant to be released without posting the bond amount under certain conditions.

