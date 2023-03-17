something good

The Wilkinson Center's Adult Education Program Graduates Six

By Laura Harris

The adult education program at The Wilkinson Center in Dallas has helped people learn skills they need for a career and a better life. Skills that will help them support themselves and their families with a livable wage.

Since the program’s inception 15 years ago, they have helped clients become employed and independent from social services.

The center’s motto is to build pathways out of poverty.

The recent class of graduates from the Patient Care Technical program, in collaboration with Dallas College included Oslaidys Cabrera Hernandez, Maricellis Calunga Hernandez, Gabriel Chacon Muniz, Isis Contreras-Sereno, Jaquelin Gonzalez and Stephany Medina.

These graduates are on their way to careers in health care, which are in high demand right now. Specifically, these graduates were trained in certified nursing assisting, EKG and phlebotomy.

The students speak English as their second language and this all provides an opportunity for them to not only strengthen their skills, but also receive the necessary training to make the next move in their careers.

