Texas Veteran is Rowing 3,000 Miles Across the Atlantic

If all goes according to plan, a Texas veteran will complete an amazing achievement on Thursday. He and his boat mates will have completed a transatlantic trip of nearly 3,000 miles.
Put simply – they will have rowed all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.
John Fannin, 32, of the San Antonio area, is a former Marine and a current member of Team Fight Oar Die, a four-man rowing team taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
Wake Up to Something Good
Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.
The Fight Oar Die team set out from the Canary Islands on Thanksgiving Day, and is set to finish its 49-day trek west to Antigua on Thursday.
The team, which consists of two former Marines, an Army Sergeant and a Navy Lieutenant, is racing to raise awareness for the many challenges military veterans face during and after their service on a daily basis.
“Each stroke we row pushes the momentum toward our ultimate mission of increasing awareness of, and support for, the cognitive, behavioral, and physical health of U.S. Military/ Veteran personnel,” Team Fight Oar Die notes on its website.