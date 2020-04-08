Teachers Star in Video to Motivate Students

We like to say we are "in this together," and that's also the mindset at a local middle school.

The teachers at J.P. Elder Middle School in the Fort Worth ISD jumped on the bandwagon to be part of a video to connect with their kids.

All learning is now online and from home, and the video lets students know their teachers are with them all the way.

The video shows them popping out of bed to start the day, in their home offices and wearing school pride t-shirts.

Elder's All in this Together The best middle school in Texas.... Posted by J.P. Elder Middle School PTA on Sunday, April 5, 2020

"Didn't take any convincing at all," said PTA President Claudia Palacios as she described the steps it took to get the video.

She contacted teachers last Saturday, got the videos by Saturday night. Then, her middle school-aged daughter worked her video magic and had the video ready to go Monday morning for the big reveal.

"Great reactions to it from parents. Kids think it's silly and fun. Teachers liked seeing their peers and themselves. It's been great motivation," Palacios said.

The mother of three says her kids have missed their friends but the online interaction this week has been exciting.

"FWISD has met lots of challenges, and we'll meet this one strong and come out with better solutions going forward," she added.

Palacios says at home, her family is "in this together, too" to social distance and flatten the curve.