Tarleton Student Gets Coveted Invitation

A student at Tarleton State University in Stephenville is sharing the moment she found out something good about school in the fall.

Xochitl Garcia will start her junior year at Tarleton pursuing her passion to be a nurse.

A couple of weeks ago, the young woman from Fort Worth got the letter she’d been waiting for since spring. She was officially invited to join the School of Nursing.

The program at Tarleton is very competitive with way more applicants than slots, and Garcia got in!

She graduated from the FWISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy and throughout her seven years there stayed focused on her goal of a future in health care. She’s had her eye on that prize since she was a kid and takes every opportunity to volunteer in the industry where she’s herself working someday.

In a few weeks, she’ll take another step toward her career as a nurse anesthetist when she starts nursing school at Tarleton.