Superheroes Surprise Boy After Birthday Party Canceled Over Pandemic

All superheroes don’t wear capes. A North Texas mom is proof of that as she saved her son’s birthday fun after his party was canceled due to the pandemic.

Meagan Harris arranged for the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Superman and others to drop by her house to surprise her four-year-old son, Keagan.

Meagan Harris

“Keagan is obsessed with superheroes. Last week I had this idea. I posted it on Facebook and I got a bunch of volunteers [to help],” Harris said. “He was so shocked when the first one came.”

She said he son was totally shocked and got more excited each time the doorbell rang.