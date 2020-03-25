Special Delivery Arrives as a Surprise for Children Fighting Cancer

Volunteers brought a jeep full of surprises for the children and teens who are in the pediatric oncology unit battling cancer. The Carson Leslie Foundation partnered with Dallas Doing Good to make it happen.

The Carson Leslie Foundation was founded after Leslie’s death in January 2010. The 14-year-old boy lost his battle to cancer, but before he took his last breath, he asked his mother to promise him that his story would be told. It wasn’t about his legacy living on, but rather in hopes of saving the lives of other children battling pediatric cancer.

Anette Leslie, Carson’s mom, has now dedicated her life to saving others. Part of her mission is making sure kids battling cancer always know they have people rooting for them to beat the disease.

Dallas Doing Good, started by Jan Osborn, was an important part of the recent donations as well.

Osborn started Dallas Doing Good as a website and social media platform where good stories could be told. It started in June of 2017. Osborn has made it her mission to shine a light on the volunteers around the city.