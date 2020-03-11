Collin County

Senior Care Workers Help Man Get a Finger-Lickin’ Good Meal

Associates at care center surprise resident with bucket of fried chicken

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC 5 News

A lot of folks will hit a drive-through today for for lunch or dinner. And, a guy in Collin County firmly believes fast food can be an important food group - and he's been missing it.

Thurman Sanders, 78, lives at Lynridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murphy. Natalie Weeks tells us the other day he "voiced how much he missed driving and pulling up to KFC for a bucket of fried chicken."

"Associates at the community went above and beyond to surprise him with his favorite meal," Weeks wrote in an email to NBC 5 along with video showing the surprise fried chicken dinner.

"It's our goal to spread hope and kindness like wildfire," Weeks said.

