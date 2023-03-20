Fort Worth

Riders Lope and Lead for A Cure

Horse Show in Fort Worth Benefits Cook Children's Medical Center

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A horse show in Fort Worth brought something good for children fighting cancer.

March to the Arch is a horse show that raises awareness and money for cancer research.

The nonprofit started in St. Louis and kept the name when it moved to Fort Worth in 2021. That was the year it started donating proceeds to the hematology and oncology units at Cook Children's Medical Center.

It's donated tens of thousands of dollars, so far, with more to come after this year's event at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The horse show wrapped up Sunday after six days of 'loping and leading for a cure.'

