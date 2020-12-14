Plano Teen Raises Thousands for Children in Need

Jaxson Turner, 13, held his third annual Christmas event for children in need.

“I give up Christmas for myself and raise money to help Santa give Christmas to the homeless children at The Samaritan Inn in McKinney. This year, we had 61 kids. I was able to raise $5,900,” Turner said.

He bought new sneakers, new jackets, socks, toys and was even able to provide a hot meal.

“It feels good to see the kids happy and the parents too. It was more special this year because people chose to help even in the midst of a pandemic,” Turner said. “It’s an honor to serve those who are less fortunate because it could be any of us facing a sad time of homelessness in our lives. I hope that I am making God and my community proud.”

McKinney Mayor George Fuller and his wife, Maylee, were both on hand to help.

Turner started his Never Too Young To Care nonprofit on his 10th birthday, which has included back to school giveaways as well, when he decided instead of gifts he wanted to feed the homeless in his community. The organization is focused on serving people experiencing homelessness, underserved children, families and veterans in North Texas.