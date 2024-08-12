Plano mom helping families raise ‘Witty Kids'

Rebecca Clark, North Texas author and mother of two, wasn’t always the best reader and she is very honest about it.

“My childhood consisted of me in remedial reading in third grade and an Imagination that gave me vision,” Clark said. “As a kid, I did not like public speaking, so I used my imagination to be expressive. Fast forward as an adult, my dreams of working in creative fields came to a stop as I worked 10 years in finance. All my life I dreamed of careers in sports or working behind the scenes on a movie. As like any adult who once had dreams of doing something else, I came to a place in life where I felt stuck and uninspired.”

From uninspired, to inspired and now being that same inspiration for others.

“Balancing a full-time job, parenting two creative kids, owing a business, while involved in the community, is something that takes a lot of persistence,” Clark said.

She said once she gave birth to her second child, she started brainstorming ways to feel a creative spark. Clark said after years of just going with the flow and working to make ends meet, she wanted to do more and just wanted to make life fun again.

“I took out a journal and started to write down words that described me as a child. The word that stayed in my mind was imagination. So then I started asking myself, ‘When imagination talks to you’, create what inspires you. And I came up with different types of slogans on what inspired me. I then wrote the words out, ‘when imagination talks to you’ over and over again. And that birthed Witty, which is the acronym for ‘when imagination talks to you’,” Clark said.

She took a portion of her maternity leave to think about what she wanted. For her, she wanted to write books about her childhood that would encourage her daughters to be dreamers. She called the series “Witty Kids.”

“Witty Kids is a children’s books collection and Kids Club that encourages kids to be curious readers and dreamers. We expose career exploration, imagine all the endless possibilities, and explore the imagination. It also benefits parents to encourage creativity in the home. Most kids have an imagination. It’s important for parents to foster that creativity because you never know what you may spark in your child. I’m a huge advocate in learning what works best for you and learning to brainstorm ideas is a key factor in creating,” Clark said.

With the help of several North Texas companies and others, she said its been a creative success.

“I want the public to see we are building a community that fosters creativity for families. We are creating spaces where kids are encouraged to create their own ideas and parents participate in the process,” Clark said.