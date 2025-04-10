Wife of Weezer band member shot by police as officers searched LA neighborhood

The wife of a Weezer band member was shot by police as officers searched for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood.

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was injured in the shooting, which unfolded during a neighborhood police search.

The chain of events began after authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock near Figueroa Street just after 3 p.m. in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol said a driver and passengers abandoned the car following the crash and ran into a neighborhood near Eagle Vista Drive and Figueroa Street.

One of the three men involved in the hit-and-run surrendered. NBC Los Angeles' NewsChopper 4 was over the scene during the arrest and captured a man in his boxers being taken into custody.

During the search for the other individuals, an armed woman came out of her home on Eagle Vista Drive. Police officers fired at the woman, identified Wednesday by the LAPD as Jillian Shriner, who was struck in the shoulder.

Shriner was arrested about an hour later and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. She allegedly pointed a handgun at officers and did not abide by police commands to drop the weapon, the LAPD said.

According to Det. Megan Aguilar, public information officer for the LAPD, the woman did not know the subjects of the search.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of those who were arrested have not been released. Details about whether the two other individuals sought by police were not immediately available.