Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program of Its Kind in Nation

Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons.

During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.

Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to offer this joint collaboration.

Students will be selected based on a lottery and will attend the Academy starting in the fall of their junior year. Successful completion of the two-year program will allow students to take the state cosmetology licensing exam.

“Throughout the fall semester, Plano ISD met with TONI&GUY leadership to develop a partnership for juniors and seniors to attend their Plano Academy, learn the knowledge and skills required and begin their career,” said Plano ISD Career & Technical Education Director Karen Buechman. “Through learning experiences in innovative and rigorous programs like the one with TONI&GUY, our students will have access to industry professionals and experiences to become leaders in a global workforce.”

Current Plano ISD 10th grade students and families interested in learning more are invited to attend an open house next week:

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Place: TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy - 1921 Preston Road, Ste 2022, Plano, TX 75093.

The 2023-2024 Selection Form is now open for interested sophomores and must be submitted by 9:00 p.m. on February 10, 2023.

Click here to learn more about the program, cost and selection process.