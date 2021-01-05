Plano

Oprah Winfrey Continues Support for Minnie's Food Pantry

During the holiday season, Winfrey tweeted to her 43.4 million followers that she donated to the North Texas organization that feeds thousands of people in need each week

By Larry Collins

A food distribution Saturday served more than 2,000 families in North Texas, organizers said. Partnering with One Community Church, the distribution hosted by Minnie’s Food Pantry was held at the church’s Plano location.
NBC 5 News

Once again, Oprah Winfrey is offering support to Plano-based Minnie’s Food Pantry.

During the holiday season, Winfrey tweeted to her 43.4 million followers that she donated to the North Texas organization that feeds thousands of people in need each week and urged others to do the same.

“She recognized that the volunteers at Minnie’s Food Pantry are literally angels. As you know, Miss Minnie passed away 5 years ago it would have been her 75th birthday right around the time and I thought, my mom is sending me signs from heaven,” Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson said. “I have an earthly angel in Oprah, a heavenly angel and the earthly angels who helped to provide five million meals last year in 2020."

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin CountyOprah WinfreyMinnie’s Food Pantry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us