Oprah Winfrey Continues Support for Minnie's Food Pantry

Once again, Oprah Winfrey is offering support to Plano-based Minnie’s Food Pantry.

During the holiday season, Winfrey tweeted to her 43.4 million followers that she donated to the North Texas organization that feeds thousands of people in need each week and urged others to do the same.

Join me if you can and learn more about their mission by visiting https://t.co/7BeZRTppPa. Happy Holidays! 🎄🎄🎄 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 23, 2020

“She recognized that the volunteers at Minnie’s Food Pantry are literally angels. As you know, Miss Minnie passed away 5 years ago it would have been her 75th birthday right around the time and I thought, my mom is sending me signs from heaven,” Pantry founder Cheryl Jackson said. “I have an earthly angel in Oprah, a heavenly angel and the earthly angels who helped to provide five million meals last year in 2020."