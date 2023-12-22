North Texas Uber driver brings Christmas spirit to riders

A North Texas Uber driver is getting everyone's attention, but his jolly holiday spirit isn't just reserved for Christmas.

Michael Muehl dresses like Santa and decks out his car with lights spreading the holiday cheer for each rider all year round.

"Oh, I am a very jolly happy man. I enjoy making people smile," said Muehl.

Muehl has been living in Texas for 40 years. Before becoming an Uber driver, he had his own plumbing company and worked as a plumber for the Mesquite Independent School District.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When he became an Uber driver, his holiday alter ego emerged.

"A friend of mine gave me a Rangers Santa hat one year because when I quit the school district, I was able to grow my beard out. And as you know, it's nice and white," said Muehl. "So I wore the hat for a little while, and then I bought me a suit. Then I bought me two suits. And so I've been doing it ever since."

NBCDFW.com

Muehl's life has not always been surrounded by magical moments.

"When I was a kid, I had a hard time making friends," said Muehl. "But now when Santa comes out, everybody loves Santa, so I enjoy it. And it's the most fun that I've had."

No matter the weather, Muehl surprises riders as Santa with a car full of lights.

"I leave them on all the time never turn them off," said Muehl. "My real purpose of wearing the suit is you never know what kind of day, what kind of week somebody is having."

It's a unique ride and Muehl makes sure every customer leaves with a memory.

"People will not ask for a picture, I think it's an inconvenience. But I always ask the rider when I get ready to drop them off if they want a selfie."