North Texas Moms Group Holds 3rd Book Drive

Something good is happening in Dallas on Friday afternoon and it’s all to get books in the hands of children who may not be able to afford them. They will be distributing the books on Read Across America day in March.

Local moms’ group, Moms Out Marketing, is holding their third annual book drive not only to get those book donations, but also to encourage literacy. They also want everyone to see how fun reading can be, especially when it’s a family affair!

Last year, they collected 500 books during their book drive that were eventually donated and this year the goal is even more. They want the public to bring their new or gently used children’s books to their donation site Friday, Feb. 7 to Kuai Asian Kitchen on Dallas Parkway at 5:45 p.m.

This is a perfect time to tell you about our NBC 5 Today “Love of Reading” week in connection with the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Reading With You campaign. We are asking North Texans to send us your pictures of you and your favorite book! Kids and parents are encouraged to send in pictures together!

On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, we will share some of the pictures on air.

Send your pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com