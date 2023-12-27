Nonprofit gets food to kids in Richardson ISD's 14 zip codes

A community group that serves the Richardson ISD is taking a well-deserved break but gets back to doing "something good" next week for people who live within the district's 14 zip codes.

The nonprofit Network of Community Ministries cares, coaches and empowers neighbors in need.

Founded in 1985, Network began during an economic downturn when several churches and community organizations came together to form an alliance to assist families in need.

"We do this through a handful of core programs like emergency services including food and clothing stabilization programs like resume coaching, case management and mental health seniors programming including community building opportunities for seniors and home delivered meals as well as children's programming like our Toyland program for children during the holiday season and family events throughout the year," said Abby Kaufman, the nonprofit's President and CEO.

There is a big need for food during the school year. A mobile market which is basically a food pantry on wheels stops at the seven RISD Title 1 schools where almost half the kids qualify for free or reduced lunch.

"There's definitely an increased need and we are seeing more youth and more families at every single mobile market," Kaufman said. "When it pulls up to the schools, we have volunteers and NETWORK staff that ensure that children are able to shop either during pick up or drop off time during their school day."

The network then goes a step further. The Educators Pantry lets teachers grab snacks to keep on hand so kids don't go hungry throughout the day.

"With the market conditions that we have right now, food is at an all time high. And so educators are able to access this free product rather than having to use their paychecks to make sure children are fed during the day. And we are also intentionally marketing this program to make sure all RISD Personnel regardless if they are at one of those seven schools mobile market goes to or somewhere else in the district are able to grab snacks for their children," Kaufman said.

Richardson ISD teachers return from holiday break on Monday, January 8th and that's when the mobile market will be back in action. Classes resume the next day.