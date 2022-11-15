something good

New STEM Exhibit Opens This Week at Perot Museum

"The Science Behind Pixar" opens up to members on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and then to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17.

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

And in honor of this milestone, the museum is launching a new exhibit to make stem education accessible to all students.

"The Science Behind Pixar" opens up to members on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and then to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17. It's an interactive and behind-the-screen look at the process, science, and technology that goes into making of films like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Coco.

Perot Museum
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 10,000 foot exhibition features hands on activities for kids, first-hand accounts from the studios’ production teams, and life-sized recreations of beloved characters like Buzz Light Year and WALL-E.

The Perot was able to put this together with the help of the Museum of Science Boston and Pixar Animation Studios, with support from NexPoint and Texas Instruments. Other contributors include the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, and in part, the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit runs Wednesday through September 2023.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grand Prairie Police 5 hours ago

Grand Prairie Police Officer Dies After Crashing During Late-Night Pursuit

desoto isd 14 hours ago

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Click here for more information on planning your visit.

This article tagged under:

something goodDallasWake Up to Something GoodPerot Museum
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us