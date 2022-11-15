The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

And in honor of this milestone, the museum is launching a new exhibit to make stem education accessible to all students.

"The Science Behind Pixar" opens up to members on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and then to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17. It's an interactive and behind-the-screen look at the process, science, and technology that goes into making of films like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Coco.

Perot Museum

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 10,000 foot exhibition features hands on activities for kids, first-hand accounts from the studios’ production teams, and life-sized recreations of beloved characters like Buzz Light Year and WALL-E.

The Perot was able to put this together with the help of the Museum of Science Boston and Pixar Animation Studios, with support from NexPoint and Texas Instruments. Other contributors include the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, and in part, the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit runs Wednesday through September 2023.

Click here for more information on planning your visit.