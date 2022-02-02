New Exhibit Highlights Female Entrepreneurship

A new exhibit at Galleria Dallas is bringing something good to local women entrepreneurs and girls who aspire to follow their lead.

The exhibit called "Climb With A Courage" is a partnership between Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Galleria Dallas to highlight the power of female entrepreneurs in the community.

The display includes words of wisdom from six local women entrepreneurs who "climbed with courage" to get to where they are today and who now inspire others to reach their dreams.

The featured women include Margie Aguilar, President and Founder ISP Creative and Co-Founder of Hey Chica!; Valerie Freeman, Founder and CEO Imprimis Group, BravoTech, Freeman+LeonardK; Kala Garner, Entrepreneur Simply Better Co, LLP and The DEI Gurus, LLC and Business Development Coach at The KG Lifestyle; Hattie Hill, President and CEO T.D. Jakes Foundation and Owner Hattie Hill Enterprises, Inc.; Jin-Ya Huang, Founder, Break Bread, Break Borders; and Nina Vaca, Chairman and CEO Pinnacle Group alongside Girl Scout Junior Kaliyah Ruth Mayes.

In videos posted on the Girl Scouts' website, several of the women share their journeys as they encourage young women.

"Many of you may come from a background similar to my own where you didn't have a lot of resources. I grew up with a single mom, five siblings on a farm in rural Arkansas but I still had that curiosity. I still had that passion because I knew I wanted to make a difference. Don't lose your passion. Don't lose your curiosity. Don't lose your drive," says Hill in a video.

The Climb With Courage exhibit will stay up during the month of February in celebration of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas cookie entrepreneurship program.

“As the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young girls valuable skills and introduces them to new opportunities,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX in a news release. “We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit of inspiring women in our community. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps girls realize their potential.”

The Galleria Dallas will also host teams of Girl Scouts to run cookie booths each weekend in February. The booths will be located in the south node of the Galleria adjacent to Morphe.

Sale of cookies will be available in February as follows:

• Fridays - 4-8 p.m.

• Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Sundays - 12-6 p.m.