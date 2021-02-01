Moms' Group Hopes to Collect Thousands of Books for Kids in Need

Mom entrepreneurs from across North Texas are going to do something good in hopes of getting books to as many children as possible.

Moms Out Marketing, LLC is holding a children’s book drive in support of the National Education Associations Read Across America Day. While that’s not until March 2, the moms and North Texas yogurt chain, Monster Yogurt, will use the month of February to collect as many books as possible to give to underserved elementary school children, homeless shelters and the children’s center at Parkland Hospital.

“I want children to have that inspiration. That imagination that can happen by reading a book and not everyone has the same opportunity to own a book. We want to change that,” Sara Belmonte of Moms Out Marketing, LLC said.

This is the fourth year for their book drive.

“Last year, Moms Out Marketing raised more than 1000 books. This year they hope to double last year's goal and collect 2021 books, in honor of creating a positive impact this year,” Belmonte said.

Book donation sites: