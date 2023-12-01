Local neighborhood helps thousands with gifts for holiday season

The season of giving takes on a different meaning for a neighborhood in Dallas. The Lakewood community has made it their holiday mission to give to families in desperate need of holiday cheer and they have been doing it since 2020.

“We are thrilled with Lakewood’s desire to show up for the children served by DCAC, and to spread Christmas joy while doing it," Gable Roby of Fa La La Lakewood said. " What started as a last-minute idea to pull people out of their Covid isolation into the safe community of their front yards has turned into our neighborhood’s biggest annual celebration of giving.

Since then, the Falala Lakewood toy drive has donated more than $140,000 worth of gifts and toys for families at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center that provides a safe place for children and their families to heal after experiencing criminal child abuse or witnessing violent crime.

"There aren’t many places where kids can actively participate in philanthropy alongside their families at this scale. Flipping the script on the traditional Santa narrative seems to have struck a chord here; we are so inspired each time our sleigh turns a corner and we see all the children dashing towards Santa with their gifts. It’s absolutely magical," Roby said.

They are hosting this year’s event Saturday, December 2 from 1:30p-5:00p in the neighborhood front yards.

Falala Lakewood

It's holiday help that is invaluable to the DCAC.

“Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is grateful for the generous support of FaLaLa Lakewood in kickstarting our Holiday of Hope program over the last few years. The members of the Lakewood community play a vital role in ensuring children living in the aftermath of abuse can recapture the magic of the holiday season," DCAC Chief Advancement Officer Katie Sperry said. "Not only is the energy of the day so contagious, but the spirit of joy continues as volunteers join us to set up our DCAC 'toy store' and help fulfill the wishes of DCAC clients and their siblings."

Their hope is to provide holiday wishes for thousands of children again this year.