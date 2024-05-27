Memorial Day

Local WWII veteran and former POW celebrates 100th birthday during Memorial Day

Every year on Memorial Day, James Maynham remembers his fallen brothers

By Alanna Quillen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just in time for Memorial Day, a local senior living community celebrated the 100th birthday of resident James Maynham, a WWII Veteran and former POW. 

Maynham, a resident of Brookdale Club Hill in Garland, served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

James Maynham

Seventy-eight years ago, James and his B-24 crew were shot down over Germany. Of the ten men on board the bomber, four were killed and two of them were crippled for life. Five of the surviving crew members were held captive as prisoners of war for eight months.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

One of James’ fellow crewmen died recently at 103, leaving James as the sole survivor of the crew. Every year on Memorial Day, James remembers his fallen brothers.

“I just want my guys to be remembered,” he said. “They gave their lives for us.”

In honor of his birthday, the community hosted a patriotic birthday celebration on Sunday with Maynham’s family, friends and associates.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Cooke County 4 hours ago

Drivers return for belongings after vehicles took direct hit from tornado in Valley View

Cooke County 12 hours ago

Survivors take shelter in freezer as tornado hits restaurant at Lake Ray Roberts Marina

Around 200 people turned out to celebrate him, including a surprise guest – Major General Jason R. Armagost, Commander of the Eighth Air Force and Commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center based in Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

This article tagged under:

Memorial Day
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us