Local Mother, Author Donates Supplies, Books to Dallas ISD Kids

A Dallas ISD mom saw a need and let her faith lead her to help.

Christina Worth is the founder and director of the social/emotional support group Mahogany Angels for girls. Their focus is on helping young girls at Anne Frank Elementary School in Dallas gain confidence for the world ahead of them. Worth is also a children’s book author and recently has been handing out supply snack bags for the community. She also held a free, backpack drive for Dallas ISD students.

Christina Worth

In addition to her duties as a working mom, she is also a children’s book author. Her collection featuring titles “Black Boy Joy” and “Pretty Brown Girl” take on several meanings, especially for children of color.

“I wanted to write books that spoke to these children. I wanted them to see themselves in the pages,” Worth said.

She said her mission is to fill in the gaps where needed to ensure the young people of her community know they are loved. For Worth, she said it works both ways.

DISD mom, Miss Christina Worth of Christian Chapel Church, author of two books for children, director and founder of the social/emotional group for young females, Mahogany Angels, supplies snack bags for the community every Saturday! She also supplies our free backpack drive. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/b0aR8poAAX — Anne Frank Elem (@AnneFrankDISD) September 22, 2020

“One of the greatest things that I have learned is that just because we are adults, doesn’t mean that we can’t learn from children. It is a learning process for all of us,” Worth said.

Her books are currently available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million, with other titles set to come out soon.