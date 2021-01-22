Dallas

Local 10-Year-Old Collects More Than 100 Coats for Homeless Children

By Laura Harris

Camille Richards, 10, wanted to do something good for children in need.

She and her family were leaving a restaurant recently and she noticed a family, asking for help, The father and two children were standing in the cold, hoping for help.

Richards wanted to do something to help, but on a big scale.

The Dallas 10-year-old started a coat drive for children. She was able to collect more than 100 coats in a short period of time to donate to Vogel Alcove, a North Texas nonprofit that supports children who are homeless.

They aren’t just getting coats to warm their bodies though, they are getting something extra special to warm their soul.

“In each pocket of the coat, there is an inspiring message, so that they can be inspired to keep living their life and keep pushing forward. For example, here’s one I wrote: Dear Friend, where you start in life is not where you finish. You can do great things. Love, Camille.”

Leisha Richards

