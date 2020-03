The residents at Green Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in North Richland Hills want us to know they are happy.

The staff put together a video set to Pharrell Williams' song “Happy” to lift the spirits of everyone there.

"Happy" at Green Valley Health & Rehab! Since we've been a little cooped up, we thought it would be a good idea to have a little dance party to one of our favorite songs, "Happy" by Pharrell Williams! We hope this video makes you as HAPPY as it made our residents 💚#carenotcovid #smilewhereyouare Posted by Green Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The video was posted to Facebook and has since gotten tens of thousands of views and hundreds of shares.