Godley ISD Buries Trunk of Treasure

The Godley ISD in Johnson County hopes future generations find something good when they look back at the year 2021. The district buried a time capsule on land where DoubleRock Homes is building a subdivision.
Every Godley ISD campus picked items that were important for students to preserve.
Elementary school (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)
- Mask with clown nose.
- Binder of photos of the students completing various art projects (all wearing masks).
- Proposals for renovations and other changes in the next 10 years.
Intermediate (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)
- Chain link of all students’ names and photos.
- T-shirt and mask.
- Branded AirPod case.
Grades 5-6 (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)
- Scrapbook of one page for each homeroom, including all students’ names in that homeroom class.
Middle (compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)
- Yearbook.
- Each student received a notecard to write down how they feel about the memorable events of the past year.
High school (compiled by the students and their student council)
- News stories highlighting current news and pop culture events from the past year (Dogecoin/Bitcoin, Facebook groups, Tik Tok dances).
- Receipts from favorite restaurants, movie theaters, and Starbucks cup with the label of their favorite drink.
- A couple of face masks and hand sanitizer.
- Wooden toothbrush.
- Yearbook.
The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in a decade. May 2031 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the current graduating class and the graduation of the current second graders.