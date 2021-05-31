Godley ISD Buries Trunk of Treasure

The Godley ISD in Johnson County hopes future generations find something good when they look back at the year 2021. The district buried a time capsule on land where DoubleRock Homes is building a subdivision.

Every Godley ISD campus picked items that were important for students to preserve.

Elementary school (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)

Mask with clown nose.

Binder of photos of the students completing various art projects (all wearing masks).

Proposals for renovations and other changes in the next 10 years.

Intermediate (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)

Chain link of all students’ names and photos.

T-shirt and mask.

Branded AirPod case.

Grades 5-6 (Compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)

Scrapbook of one page for each homeroom, including all students’ names in that homeroom class.

Middle (compiled by the principal and homeroom teachers)

Yearbook.

Each student received a notecard to write down how they feel about the memorable events of the past year.

High school (compiled by the students and their student council)

News stories highlighting current news and pop culture events from the past year (Dogecoin/Bitcoin, Facebook groups, Tik Tok dances).

Receipts from favorite restaurants, movie theaters, and Starbucks cup with the label of their favorite drink.

A couple of face masks and hand sanitizer.

Wooden toothbrush.

Yearbook.

The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in a decade. May 2031 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the current graduating class and the graduation of the current second graders.