Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD Crossing Guard Dances Into New School Year

By Larry Collins

In Frisco ISD, a crossing guard is getting some attention while she dances her way across the street every morning and dances into the hearts of the community.

Every morning, Irene Mattison, puts on her safety vest and a smile and welcomes students and teachers to school.

You can’t miss her as she yells “good morning” to all the cars passing by.

“I can exercise. I can dance. I just can’t sit still that long while keeping my people safe. That’s why I do it,” Mattison said. “It’s not a plan. I just do it. I can’t explain it.”

She said she was out of work before finding this job and parents think it fits her like a glove.

Her unique dance moves keep the kids happy in what has become a strange school year.

