Fort Worth's Pioneer Tower to Become ‘Canvas' For Projected Art

The historic Pioneer Tower on Fort Worth’s west side has stood tall for 85 years, but no one has ever seen it the way they will this weekend.

The 204-foot-tall tower, which skies above the Will Rogers Memorial Center, will become a canvas for projected artworks starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

This first-of-its-kind display in Fort Worth is presented by Fort Worth Public Art, on behalf of the Arts Council of Fort Worth.

The artworks were commissioned by the City of Fort Worth and will be projected on all four sides of Pioneer Tower.

The event is free to attend, but visitors are encouraged to reserve a one-hour time slot ahead of time. That can be done here.

The event, called “New Stories: New Futures”, is being put on by new media artists Refik Anadol and Quayola.