Eagle Scout project from cancer survivor, aims to save lives

Kylie Tang is hoping to spread a life-saving message.

“I am a Scout working on my Eagle Scout project,” Tang said. “I’m organizing a blood drive in partnership with Carter BloodCare on August 3rd.”

It’s a cause that is personal.

“As a leukemia survivor, I know how vital blood donations are and one donation can save up to three lives,” Tang said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on June 4, 2021, and went through five rounds of chemotherapy. She had to finish her freshman year of high school online for treatments.

“I received 19 blood transfusions and 65 platelet transfusions over the course of my treatment,” Tang said.

She is hosting the blood drive for the community to participate at Faith Lutheran Church located at 6000 Morris Road in Flower Mound on August 3. Appointment times are already available.

Tang is one of few young ladies who have joined Scouts of America since they opened the doors for not just boys to be part of. She is currently a member of Troop 2 in Flower Mound. That change to allow girls happened on February 1, 2019.