Dallas Students Recreate ‘We Are the World’ to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief

A group of rising juniors and seniors, from three Dallas high schools, recreate their version of “We Are The World,” to raise thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief, and this isn’t the first time this group has come together to help others during a crisis.

The same group of former Moss Haven Elementary students in Richardson ISD got together in 2014 to raise money for the Ebola crisis.

The video features the kids then, and now.

“We’re all really grateful and so glad that we decided to do it because I think for a couple of us, we were a little bit more willing to sing on the camera back then than we were now,” said Lake Highlands student, Morgan Schorn.

Over $10,000 was raised during that time, and now 6 years later, they get together once again with the same goal which they’ve already passed.

“Which is just insane to me,” said Schorn. “I think I want to thank everyone that supported, family members from out of town, and you know people in the community, and everything. It’s overwhelming sometimes.”

Nearly $12,000 has been raised to feed “Lake Highlands Heroes:” 1st responders and healthcare workers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

“To know that it helped a lot of people makes the awkward voice changes a little bit more bearable,” said Schorn.

Students at Lake Highlands, Richardson, and Booker T. Washington high schools partnered with the Lake Highlands Public Improvement District and nonprofit, “Imagine Dallas” to help make their mission a reality.

Lake Highlands restaurants are also getting some of the money raised.

“These kids put their heart and soul in it back in 2014, and they all wanted to get together this time around to do something good to raise money for their own community,” said Lake Highlands parent, Sharon Kirkpatrick. “It makes me proud.”

“Supporting both our healthcare workers and our restaurant was something that we had to do,” said Schorn.

If you’d like to help: https://imaginedallasinc.org/we-are-the-world