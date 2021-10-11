Dallas Designing Dreams Helps People Achieve ‘Creative Dreams'

All nonprofits have their purpose, but for Dallas Designing Dreams, that purpose is to help people live theirs.

“Dallas Designing Dreams is a nonprofit organization committed to helping people achieve their creative dreams,” founder Arthur Porter said. “Found by [me] and master seamstress Carla Robertson, Dreams offers personal training and support for artists and designers who dream of creating and marketing their personal line of items, including handmade bags, leather accessories, jewelry, and apparel. “

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Recently, they have partnered with the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas to offer free, virtual and in-person entrepreneurship and merchandising classes for kids ages 10-17 years old. In these classes, they will be teaching kids how to design and create their own t-shirts. Sewing classes are being offered as well.

“Since we opened our doors in 2006, DDD has supported dozens of aspiring artists and designers with one-on-one classes, YouTube tutorials, hands-on design and production and equipment and resource recommendations. The Dreams studio also provides space and equipment to artists to produce their creations and market them to customers who walk in or visit the Dreams website,” Porter said.

Several designers who got their start at the DDD have gone on to establish and market personal lines of products, some establishing their own small businesses or marketing their products to area shops and boutiques.