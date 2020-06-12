Cookies With Powerful Messages Raise Awareness for Social Injustice

A young Fort Worth baker is using her talent as a platform to spread awareness about racial injustice, and it's something good.

Julia Yang owns and operates "Cakes By Julia" and created powerful cookies with a purpose.

Enclosed in each box are three cookies, one with the name of one of the many victims whose lives were taken due to police brutality and have faced racial oppression. Another is a fist to symbolize the Black Lives Matter movement, and a third with different color hearts to show and express racial equality.

Julia encourages her customers to research the names, and share their stories.

"These people that we are spreading awareness for have faced racial oppression and police brutality. These people are not just stories, and they're not just names, these people are also mothers, fathers, brothers sisters, husbands and wives," said Yang. "I encourage everybody to say their name, pick a name, look up a name, and have a conversation about it. Get that awareness out there because that's definitely important, and that's part of the movement is to get awareness out there."

They're $10 a box, and Julia is donating half of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’d like to buy a box of Julia’s cookies, or simply make a donation, visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpoonFullOfSugarrr/