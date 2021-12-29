City of Mesquite Employees Raise $50,000 for Local Organizations

The City of Mesquite’s employees did something good for people in need in their community.

Thanks to their 2021 Real Texas Giving Campaign, they were able to raise $50,000 for local charities.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to the city’s Facebook page, assistant city manager and organizer of the annual campaign Christ Sanchez said the employees went above and beyond this year, donating 29% more than in the previous year.

“They gave their won money to aid many causes in Mesquite,” Sanchez said.

The Real Texas Giving Campaign will help 16 different programs that serve Mesquite.

In the last five years, city employees have donated nearly $200,000 through the campaign for programs and services that support the community.