Mesquite

City of Mesquite Employees Raise $50,000 for Local Organizations

By Laura Harris

The City of Mesquite’s employees did something good for people in need in their community.

Thanks to their 2021 Real Texas Giving Campaign, they were able to raise $50,000 for local charities.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to the city’s Facebook page, assistant city manager and organizer of the annual campaign Christ Sanchez said the employees went above and beyond this year, donating 29% more than in the previous year.

“They gave their won money to aid many causes in Mesquite,” Sanchez said.

The Real Texas Giving Campaign will help 16 different programs that serve Mesquite.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

COVID-19 9 hours ago

Vaccine Developments Out of Texas Significant in Fight Against COVID-19

In the last five years, city employees have donated nearly $200,000 through the campaign for programs and services that support the community.

This article tagged under:

Mesquitesomething goodWake Up to Something GoodCity of Mesquitereal texas giving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us