Some Dallas ISD students get free ‘Cuts for Christmas'

As the countdown for Christmas break winds down, some students at Dallas ISD's Annie Webb Blanton School in Pleasant Grove got ready for the holidays with a free, fresh cut.

"I would like to cut the side and leave the top," 4th grader Andy Urdiero said. "It makes me feel very special getting a different cut."

Pivot Church Pastor Kendrick Holiday organized the Cuts for Christmas event to give about 50 boys free haircuts, with the help of Dallas Police, and barbers who volunteered their time.

The students didn't just get free professional haircuts, they also got gifts.

'I feel like my purpose is to make kids and people feel good about themselves," licensed barber and educator Suavé Washington said. "I feel like if you had a bad day, get your hair cut or hair done. Anything like that, it just makes you feel good like you can conquer the world today because you did that."

"It made me feel excited, and then I started feeling happy I was here," 5th grader Lewis Fleming said after his fresh cut. "Because when I saw the haircut I'm like, it was better than my last one!"

"To hear a child say that, that it's better than his last cut, and then to see these smiles," Holiday said. "That's exactly what Christmas is about!"