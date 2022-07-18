Small Plane Comes Down on Business U.S. 377 in Granbury

A small plane came down along Business U.S. 377 west of downtown Granbury Monday morning.

The single-engine aircraft came to rest on the roadway, along W. Pearl Street, south of Granbury Regional Airport and about 1,000 feet from runway 32.

No injuries have been reported.

The plane, a 1974 Aero Commander 112, appeared mostly intact with visible damage to its wings and landing gears.

It's not clear what brought the plane down or if it was on approach to the airport or if it had recently departed.

The FAA is expected to be investigating the incident.