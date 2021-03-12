Six Flags Still Enforcing Safety Protocols Over Spring Break

Spring break is upon us in North Texas.

Theme parks like Six Flags Over Texas are preparing to welcome thousands of families in the next week for spring break festivities.

It will be the first big event for Six Flags since Gov. Greg Abbott lifted capacity restrictions and the statewide mask mandate, but the Thrill Capital of Texas said it will be sticking to the same safety protocols that were in place before.

Guests ages 2 and up will still be required to wear masks throughout the park.

All members, season pass holders, and guests with one-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to visit the park. A spokesperson for Six Flags said this will allow them to carefully monitor attendance during park operation.

Employees will also be wearing masks and continuing their "Clean Team" sanitization process throughout the park. High-touch areas like props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will also still be set up throughout the park.

Six Flags Over Texas opens daily for spring break March 12-21 and continuing weekends through April 11.

New offerings this year include The Hollywood Car Show Experience, island and beach-inspired food and drink, and live entertainment.

"We know that people are excited to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather," said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. "We want to offer families and thrill-seekers alike an opportunity to come out and experience a safe, fun spring break at the park."

The Hollywood Car Show Experience highlights the start of spring break, offering guests the chance to snap a selfie next to cars featured in blockbuster movies and hit television shows. The cars will be on display daily from March 12 through March 21, and the experience is included with park admission. Cars on display include:

• ECTO-1 from "Ghostbusters"

• The Mystery Machine from "Scooby-Doo"

• Herbie from "The Love Bug"

• Jeep 18 from "Jurassic Park"

Live shows and entertainment round out the festival, including the introduction of Tiki Oasis -- an immersive area that features the new Tiki Oasis bar and Tiki Oasis stage, complete with palm trees, Hula dance performances and a steel drum show.

For more information, including operating day and hours, click here.