‘Sister' of Legacy West coming to Frisco

From favorite brands to outdoor dining, Plano's Legacy West is a destination, and soon enough, Frisco will have one of its own.

“Think of two sisters, one is older – Legacy West -- and then Fields West is the younger sister,” said Fehmi Karahan, CEO of Karahan Companies.

Located along the Dallas North Tollway near Panther Creek Parkway, Fields West will be a part of the much larger 2,500-acre Fields Development now under construction.

It will look a lot like Legacy West, but bigger.

“The mixed-use component of Fields is about a block larger, bigger than what Legacy West mixed-use is,” said Karahan.

Karahan is the developer behind the hugely successful Legacy West who’s now turned his attention north to Frisco.

“I could build Walmart in my sleep, right, but the type of experiences that we offer in Legacy West kind of environment, and which we hope to offer at Fields West, is really a gratifying thing for me,” said Karahan.

Fields West will be a 55-acre urban village featuring two hotels, retail, restaurants and even an amphitheater.

The future, Karahan says, of what modern work and life looks like.

But Fields West is a fraction of what the entire Fields development will offer.

Anchored by the University of North Texas Frisco campus on one end, and the PGA of America on the other, it'll include around 400 rooftops, a resort and several lakes.

“It’s going to seemingly change overnight. Universal, the Kids Resort, is going to open in two years right before the World Cup. That's going to be a big driver as well,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

Cheney says Fields was Frisco's largest, most significant zoning case ever, a project built on big ideas in a city with growth on the horizon.

Fields West will break ground later this year, Karahan said, with the first phase opening in the Fall of 2026.