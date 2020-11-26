Silver Alert Issued for Missing 86-Year-Old Lake Dallas Man

Lake Dallas police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

According to the Lake Dallas Police Department, James Leonard Payne was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Knights Court in a 2008 black Dodge Charger with Texas license plate FYX 9189.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He is white with gray hair and blue eyes and stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and athletic shoes.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Lake Dallas Police Department at 940-349-1600.

News media point of contact is the Lake Dallas Police Department at 940-349-1600.