Silver Alert Issued for Missing 78-Year-Old Garland Woman

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 78-year-old Garland woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

Edna Salil, 78, is considered a critical missing person and is diagnosed with psychosis and suffers from hallucinations, Garland police said.

Salil is Indian, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue pajama-style clothing.

She is believed to be driving a black 2019 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate 5NBXG.

Her last known location was at her place of residence in the 2500 block of Inverness Drive between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or dial 911.