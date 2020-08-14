Garland

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 78-Year-Old Garland Woman

Garland Police Department

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 78-year-old Garland woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

Edna Salil, 78, is considered a critical missing person and is diagnosed with psychosis and suffers from hallucinations, Garland police said.

Salil is Indian, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue pajama-style clothing.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 32 mins ago

Fort Worth Chief Presents Proposal ‘Re-envisioning' Crime Control and Prevention District Budget

She is believed to be driving a black 2019 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate 5NBXG.

Her last known location was at her place of residence in the 2500 block of Inverness Drive between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

Garlandmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us