Shooting That Killed High School Junior is ‘Tragic and Senseless,' Gunman at Large

The investigation into who shot and killed a Lake Highlands High School junior on Tuesday is ongoing, police say.

Dallas Police said Wednesday morning that they were called to a shooting at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on the 7300 block of Skillman Street where someone fatally shot a teenager.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the shooting or identified a suspect.

Kerri Jones, the principal at Lake Highlands High School in the Richardson ISD, sent a message to students and parents saying she was saddened to confirm the incident on Skillman Street killed junior Dadrien Harrison.

"Dadrien’s passing is tragic and senseless, and he will be missed," Jones wrote. "Thank you for keeping Dadrien’s loved ones in your thoughts during this family tragedy."

Jones said that as a precaution metal detectors were used at the high school Wednesday morning and would be used the rest of the week.

The principal said a Richardson ISD crisis counseling team was at the high school Wednesday and would remain there for the rest of the week to be available to support those who knew Harrison. Jones also said she was in contact with Harrison's family and was forwarding messages and condolences to them.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to please contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.