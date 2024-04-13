Shooting in W. 7th District stemmed from argument and fist fight, Fort Worth Police say

Fort Worth Police are still trying to find out more about a shooting that happened in the West 7th Street Entertainment District about a month ago, in which one man was seriously hurt.

It happened on March 17, around 1:00 a.m., near Bledsoe and Currie Streets.

Investigators believe five suspects were involved in an argument and physical fight with another man.

"This disturbance turned into deadly force when one of the individuals decided to solve this argument with a weapon," said Officer Buddy Calzada, spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said at this time, they believe the members of the five-person suspect group are responsible for the shooting.

Fort Worth Police (L-R) Suspect #1: (Shooter) - Hispanic man, black Nike shirt; Suspect #2: (Fighter): Hispanic woman, black shirt; Suspect #3: (Fighter) - Black man, yellow shirt

Fort Worth Police (L-R) Suspect #4: (Observer)- Hispanic woman, grey Buc-ee's sweater; Suspect #5: (Observer) Black or Hispanic man, grey hoodie; woman, black shirt; Witness: (Cameraman) - Man, black jacket

Police are also looking for one witness.

“We want to talk to them, just get their story. You may not be directly involved, you may not be a suspect, but you may have information that is needed," Calzada said.

He thanked other witnesses for coming forward with their video--it's how officers could provide the snapshots to the public for more help.

“You can’t go around the city of Fort Worth trying to solve arguments with a handgun," Calzada said.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call or text Detective Lopez at 817-372-3781.

You can also file an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The shooting followed another one on Saturday, March 2, in the entertainment district.

"This was... such a great place to be, and now it’s just kind of scary," said McKenzie Lamb.

She and her husband, Ryan, grew up in the W. 7th area. That's why, when they decided to move back to DFW after eight years away, they decided to live in the entertainment district.

But things are different today-- you won't find them among the crowds at night.

“I definitely feel like there’s a Jekyll and Hyde situation where, during the day, it’s fun, and you don’t really worry about your safety, but definitely once, at 10 or 11:00 at night, things definitely change. You can kind of feel the tension just walking around," Ryan said.

They said over the past month or so, the recent shootings-- both stemming from arguments, according to police-- have even changed how they walk their dog.

“We don’t want to make eye contact. We don’t want to rub someone the wrong way because you just don’t know. Like, that’s kind of the world that we feel around here, and that’s—we hate that," McKenzie said.

Ryan Roehl said it's not the exact W. 7th he remembers growing up, either.

"It is sad," he said. “I would probably just rather come during the day than nighttime.”

The Lambs think more restaurants in the area would help so drinkers won't dominate the region.

They also said they've noticed-- and appreciate-- the increased police presence since the shootings happened.

They hope to see a safe W. 7th again, day and night.

“There’s so much cool cultural district stuff right here that it’s like, I would hate if this area doesn’t come back," McKenzie said.