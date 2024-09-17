Garland

Two dead, one in custody in shooting at a Garland apartment complex

Garland police said preliminary investigation shows the situation may have been domestic

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC 5 News

Two women are dead and a man is in police custody after a shooting inside an apartment in Garland on Tuesday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Garland Police Department said officers responded to a domestic call at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Broadway Commons.

When officers arrived, they saw the door of a unit had been forced open and heard gunshots.

A woman died at the scene, and another woman was transported to the hospital but died, according to Garland police.

Officers said the suspect did not shoot at officers and was arrested.

Police said there were two children inside the apartment, but they were not physically harmed.  

Garland
