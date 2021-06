A man has died after a shooting in the 12000 block of Audelia Road in Dallas.

The 24-year-old man was killed after witnesses said gunfire erupted when the victim had shown up to meet with some people.

A large active crime scene was reported at the location. Multiple bullet holes penetrated surrounding buildings.

