1 Dead in Shooting, Suspect At-Large: Dallas Police

A shooting victim died after she collapsed at a barbershop in east Oak Cliff on Saturday afternoon, police say.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim ran to the shop in the 2600 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard and collapsed near the entrance. She had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital, police said.
The woman's name will be released after next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb by calling 214-671-3702 or email jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #121667-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.