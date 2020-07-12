Dallas

1 Dead in Shooting, Suspect At-Large: Dallas Police

The victim had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim ran to the shop in the 2600 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard and collapsed near the entrance. She had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital, police said.
NBC5

A shooting victim died after she collapsed at a barbershop in east Oak Cliff on Saturday afternoon, police say.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim ran to the shop in the 2600 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard and collapsed near the entrance. She had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital, police said.

The woman's name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 10

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 7 mins ago

73-Year-Old Man Rescued From Burning House in Fort Worth

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb by calling 214-671-3702 or email jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #121667-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us